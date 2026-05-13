Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $55.5060, with a volume of 991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,167. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Trimble by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Trimble by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Trimble by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Further Reading

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