Trimble (TRMB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Trimble to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $905.5990 million for the quarter. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $949.97 million. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble has a one year low of $60.18 and a one year high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,167 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,199,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $485,747,000 after buying an additional 3,455,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $97,540,000 after acquiring an additional 542,245 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 42.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $104,166,000 after acquiring an additional 409,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Trimble by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $129,868,000 after acquiring an additional 323,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trimble by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $108,004,000 after purchasing an additional 318,961 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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