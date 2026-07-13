TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

TNET has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

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Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $40,548.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,941,285.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,894 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,652 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.99.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 219.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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