TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Price Up 6.7% - Should You Buy?

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.19 and last traded at $61.2350. 221,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 469,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $55.80.

View Our Latest Report on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.99.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.64. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 219.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $40,548.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,941,285.88. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,894 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,652 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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