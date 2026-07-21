Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.6429.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trinity Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

TRIN stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 43.45%.The company had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. Trinity Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.94%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Corporation NASDAQ: TRIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

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