Trinity Capital (TRIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Trinity Capital to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $85.9550 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.83 million. On average, analysts expect Trinity Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 1.7%

TRIN opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. Trinity Capital's dividend payout ratio is 104.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steve Louis Brown purchased 27,109 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 940,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,875,988.75. This trade represents a 2.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,532 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $50,013.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 620,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,789,239.44. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 37,682 shares of company stock valued at $553,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 609.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,672 shares of the company's stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,420 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at $346,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIN. Clear Str upgraded shares of Trinity Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trinity Capital

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Corporation NASDAQ: TRIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

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