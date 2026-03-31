TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.6786.

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A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered TripAdvisor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRIP

Institutional Trading of TripAdvisor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,770 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,300 shares of the travel company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 39.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the travel company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.53 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 2.12%.The company's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

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