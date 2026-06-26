Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Nomura

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Nomura from $71.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Nomura's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TCOM. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $79.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.23.

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Trip.com Group Stock Down 12.5%

TCOM opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Trip.com Group's quarterly revenue was up 21% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 398 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 611 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company's stock.

More Trip.com Group News

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About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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