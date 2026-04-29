TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $23.3190 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 54.12% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 million. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of TPVG opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.32.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.3%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC's payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPVG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company's stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

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