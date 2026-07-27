Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.66.

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A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSU shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$57.25 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered Trisura Group from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$60.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

View Our Latest Report on Trisura Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Trisura Group

In other news, Director Eileen Marie Sweeney sold 34,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.84, for a total transaction of C$1,421,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,710 shares in the company, valued at C$5,705,756.40. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$42.82 on Monday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38, a current ratio of 23.58 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$804.85 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.72%. Analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 3.1349036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company's operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International. The Trisura Guarantee segment generates maximum revenue, which offers Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

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