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Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Tritax Big Box REIT logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Peel Hunt reiterated its “Add” rating on Tritax Big Box REIT and set a GBX 180 price target, implying approximately 4% upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: seven analysts rate the stock “Buy” and one rates it “Hold,” producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target price of GBX 204.29.
  • Tritax Big Box shares rose 1.9% to GBX 173.10, near their 52-week high of GBX 174, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately £4.70 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "add" rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt's price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 200 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 204.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on BBOX

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Up 1.9%

Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded up GBX 3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 173.10. 7,748,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,241,105. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.99. The company has a market cap of £4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc ticker: BBOX is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box targets attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade clients on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and client diversification throughout the UK.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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