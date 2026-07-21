Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44, FiscalAI reports. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 6.07%.The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.67 million.

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Triumph Financial Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Triumph Financial stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.09. 262,204 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TFIN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch bought 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.01 per share, with a total value of $469,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,096.04. This trade represents a 44.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $193,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,547.80. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,109 shares of the company's stock worth $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 77,390 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,644,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,633,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,151,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,480,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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