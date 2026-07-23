Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.52 and last traded at $81.2820, with a volume of 615692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.19.

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Key Stories Impacting Triumph Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Triumph Financial this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFIN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.67 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $193,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,547.80. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch bought 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.01 per share, for a total transaction of $469,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 22,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,528,096.04. This represents a 44.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,031,008 shares of the company's stock worth $127,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,515,877 shares of the company's stock worth $94,939,000 after acquiring an additional 273,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,960 shares of the company's stock worth $72,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,146 shares of the company's stock worth $49,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company's stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

See Also

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