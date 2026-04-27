Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given "Neutral" Rating at BTIG Research

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

TRVG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Trivago N.V. ADS from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Trivago N.V. ADS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trivago N.V. ADS currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.87.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRVG

Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Performance

Trivago N.V. ADS stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $197.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.85. Trivago N.V. ADS has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trivago N.V. ADS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 612.2% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 554,980 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 477,060 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Trivago N.V. ADS by 589.3% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 553,891 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 473,538 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 393,937 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the third quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the second quarter worth $454,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

Trivago N.V. ADS NASDAQ: TRVG operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company's primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

Further Reading

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