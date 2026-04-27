Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Cut to $3.40 by Analysts at UBS Group

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $3.60 to $3.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. UBS Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRVG. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Get Trivago N.V. ADS alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trivago N.V. ADS

Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.78. 20,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,645. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a PE ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trivago N.V. ADS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS by 2,050.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,417 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trivago N.V. ADS

Trivago N.V. ADS NASDAQ: TRVG operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company's primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trivago N.V. ADS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trivago N.V. ADS wasn't on the list.

While Trivago N.V. ADS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here