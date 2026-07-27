Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Reduce" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.7857.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Weiss Ratings cut Tronox from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Tronox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tronox from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Tronox by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd now owns 19,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tronox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,461 shares of the company's stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company's stock.

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE:TROX opened at $6.22 on Monday. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Tronox had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $751.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Tronox's dividend payout ratio is presently -6.85%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company's operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox's product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

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