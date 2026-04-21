Truist Financial Begins Coverage on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $48.00 price target on the utilities provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNP. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.15.

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CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.24%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 107.9% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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