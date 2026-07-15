Truist Financial Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $215.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.62.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $199.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.63. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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