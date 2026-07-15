Truist Financial Boosts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $46.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 25.99% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners raised International Paper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.06.

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International Paper Stock Down 1.3%

International Paper stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). International Paper had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Scott Tozier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $313,782.50. This represents a 40,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company's stock.

More International Paper News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Paper this week:

Positive Sentiment: International Paper declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share, reinforcing its income appeal for investors. International Paper Declares Quarterly Dividend

International Paper declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share, reinforcing its income appeal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.69 from $0.67 and upgraded the stock to hold, suggesting slightly improved earnings expectations. Zacks.com

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.69 from $0.67 and upgraded the stock to hold, suggesting slightly improved earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged its Q1 2027 EPS estimate higher to $0.56 from $0.54, a small positive change with limited immediate stock impact.

Zacks Research nudged its Q1 2027 EPS estimate higher to $0.56 from $0.54, a small positive change with limited immediate stock impact. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly lowered its Q3 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, reflecting modestly softer longer-term profit expectations.

Zacks Research slightly lowered its Q3 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, reflecting modestly softer longer-term profit expectations. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America downgraded International Paper from buy to neutral, which likely pressured the stock and signals reduced analyst enthusiasm. International Paper NYSE: IP Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Bank of America

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

Further Reading

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