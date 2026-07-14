Truist Financial Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $480.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $425.62.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1%

UNH opened at $429.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $434.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $400.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $475 from $400 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels.

KeyCorp raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $475 from $400 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also lifted its target to $485 from $397 with an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment heading into earnings.

Wells Fargo also lifted its target to $485 from $397 with an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment heading into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Investors are positioning for UnitedHealth’s quarterly results to potentially support a move toward new highs, with expectations elevated after a strong run and improved technical momentum.

Investors are positioning for UnitedHealth’s quarterly results to potentially support a move toward new highs, with expectations elevated after a strong run and improved technical momentum. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth is investing $1.5 billion in AI as part of its turnaround strategy, which could improve efficiency and margins if management delivers on its projected return.

UnitedHealth is investing $1.5 billion in AI as part of its turnaround strategy, which could improve efficiency and margins if management delivers on its projected return. Neutral Sentiment: Market chatter suggests the stock could see a sizable post-earnings move, with options pricing and volatility indicating traders are bracing for a meaningful reaction to the report.

Market chatter suggests the stock could see a sizable post-earnings move, with options pricing and volatility indicating traders are bracing for a meaningful reaction to the report. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are watching for signs that UnitedHealth can manage medical costs and membership trends, which will be key to judging whether the current rebound can continue.

Analysts are watching for signs that UnitedHealth can manage medical costs and membership trends, which will be key to judging whether the current rebound can continue. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the stock’s sharp rally and near-term technical setup could leave it vulnerable if earnings or guidance disappoint.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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