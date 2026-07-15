Truist Financial Cuts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $209.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $221.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock's current price.

AVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $200.11.

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Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE AVY opened at $157.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.01. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $199.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 684.0% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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