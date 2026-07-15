Truist Financial Cuts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $13.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 53.57% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of O-I Glass from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.57.

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O-I Glass Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of OI opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. O-I Glass's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

In related news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams acquired 2,774 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $25,076.96. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 235,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,789.12. The trade was a 1.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eduardo Restrepo bought 3,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $845,907.02. The trade was a 3.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $157,312. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,238,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $97,094,000 after purchasing an additional 729,191 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,996,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $103,718,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,006,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,181 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,246,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,629,000 after buying an additional 1,030,705 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,852,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting O-I Glass

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded O-I Glass from “strong sell” to “hold,” which is helping sentiment around the name. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded from “strong sell” to “hold,” which is helping sentiment around the name. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.27 from $0.26, suggesting slightly better near-term profitability.

Zacks raised its to $0.27 from $0.26, suggesting slightly better near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.39 from $0.35 and FY2027 EPS to $1.86 from $1.80, signaling stronger longer-term earnings potential.

The firm also increased its to $0.39 from $0.35 and to $1.86 from $1.80, signaling stronger longer-term earnings potential. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q3 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $0.51 from $0.52, a minor offset to the more bullish revisions.

Zacks trimmed its slightly to $0.51 from $0.52, a minor offset to the more bullish revisions. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating, and recent coverage points to weak demand and fewer catalysts, which likely capped enthusiasm for the stock. Article

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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