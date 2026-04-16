Truist Financial Cuts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $150.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded PulteGroup from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.79.

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PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $121.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PulteGroup has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $144.49. The business's 50-day moving average price is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew William Koart sold 15,309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $2,078,809.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,940.22. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $14,891,925.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 659,392 shares in the company, valued at $88,266,213.12. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,165. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company's stock.

More PulteGroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity: investors purchased 9,941 call options on PHM (a ~1,498% jump over typical daily call volume), suggesting speculative bullish positioning or hedging ahead of news/catalysts.

Unusual bullish options activity: investors purchased 9,941 call options on PHM (a ~1,498% jump over typical daily call volume), suggesting speculative bullish positioning or hedging ahead of news/catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Evercore raised its rating on PHM, which can attract buyer interest and support the stock. Article Title

Analyst upgrades: Evercore raised its rating on PHM, which can attract buyer interest and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks moved PHM from "Strong Sell" to "Hold" and nudged up EPS estimates for Q1 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2028 (small upward revisions), reducing downside analyst sentiment and signaling modestly improved near-term earnings outlook. Article Title Article Title

Zacks moved PHM from "Strong Sell" to "Hold" and nudged up EPS estimates for Q1 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2028 (small upward revisions), reducing downside analyst sentiment and signaling modestly improved near-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary: a Yahoo Finance piece questions whether PHM is still a buy after a multi-year share run — useful for investor framing but not a direct catalyst. Article Title

Market commentary: a Yahoo Finance piece questions whether PHM is still a buy after a multi-year share run — useful for investor framing but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Fundamental/technical backdrop: PHM has a market cap ~ $23.2B, PE ~10.9, low debt-to-equity (~0.13) and current/quick ratios ~1.01 — healthy balance sheet but valuation and moving averages (50‑day ~$127, 200‑day ~$125) mean recent price action can be sensitive to macro/newsflow.

Fundamental/technical backdrop: PHM has a market cap ~ $23.2B, PE ~10.9, low debt-to-equity (~0.13) and current/quick ratios ~1.01 — healthy balance sheet but valuation and moving averages (50‑day ~$127, 200‑day ~$125) mean recent price action can be sensitive to macro/newsflow. Negative Sentiment: Price action: despite positive analyst notes and heavy call buying, the stock is trading down today and opened at $120.96, indicating selling pressure or profit-taking after recent gains.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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