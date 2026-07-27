Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
AAR logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Truist Financial raised AAR’s price target to $145 from $128 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying 7.26% potential upside from the prior close.
  • AAR reported quarterly EPS of $1.53, beating the $1.38 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 23% year over year to $928 million and exceeded expectations.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with MarketBeat reporting a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $135.60; institutional investors own 90.74% of the stock.
  • Interested in AAR? Here are five stocks we like better.

AAR (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $128.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the aerospace company's stock. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded AAR from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded AAR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AAR from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAR

AAR Stock Performance

AIR stock traded up $6.14 on Monday, hitting $135.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,592. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AAR has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $146.75.

AAR (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.03 million. AAR had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 5.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in AAR by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. NYSE: AIR is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AAR Right Now?

Before you consider AAR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AAR wasn't on the list.

While AAR currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines