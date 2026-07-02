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Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 2, 2026
Abivax logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Truist Financial raised its price target on Abivax from $135 to $155 and kept a buy rating, implying about 16.9% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts also turned more bullish, with Jefferies upgrading Abivax to buy and several firms lifting targets; the consensus view is now a Moderate Buy with an average target of $146.
  • Abivax recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, while updated ulcerative colitis trial data eased safety concerns and a large oversubscribed equity offering boosted its cash position, though it also adds dilution risk.
  • Interested in Abivax? Here are five stocks we like better.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the company's current price.

ABVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abivax from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Abivax from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abivax from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Abivax in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABVX

Abivax Trading Down 0.5%

ABVX stock opened at $132.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.88. Abivax has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $148.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.42.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Abivax will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abivax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Abivax by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Abivax by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Abivax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 987,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Abivax by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 201,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abivax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Abivax

Here are the key news stories impacting Abivax this week:

Abivax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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