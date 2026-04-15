Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ball (NYSE:BALL) Stock

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.07.

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Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Ball has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, SVP Fauze Villatoro purchased 1,551 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 13,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $888,818.78. The trade was a 12.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $710,275.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,450,118.36. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Ball News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Ball to report a double‑digit profit increase in its fiscal Q1 2026, which could support upside if results and margins meet or beat those expectations. What to Expect From Ball Corporation's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Analysts expect Ball to report a double‑digit profit increase in its fiscal Q1 2026, which could support upside if results and margins meet or beat those expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple media stories about "Ball" athletes (LaMelo, Lonzo, LiAngelo) and unrelated entertainment/gaming items are trending but have no material connection to Ball Corporation’s business or fundamentals; they are unlikely to move BALL shares. (Representative example: LaMelo game‑winner and incident coverage.) LaMelo Ball Game-Winner Thrills Fans

Multiple media stories about "Ball" athletes (LaMelo, Lonzo, LiAngelo) and unrelated entertainment/gaming items are trending but have no material connection to Ball Corporation’s business or fundamentals; they are unlikely to move BALL shares. (Representative example: LaMelo game‑winner and incident coverage.) Negative Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target on BALL from $74 to $73 while keeping a Buy rating; the cut appears modest but can weigh on near‑term sentiment because it reduces analyst upside expectations. Coverage of the change has been syndicated across outlets. Citigroup Lowers Ball NYSE: BALL Price Target to $73.00 Benzinga: Ball price target lowered

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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