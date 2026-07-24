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Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
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Key Points

  • Truist Financial raised its price target on BILL from $38 to $44 while keeping a hold rating, implying about 6.5% upside from the previous close.
  • BILL has seen mixed analyst sentiment overall, with an average Hold rating and a consensus target price of $55.95, despite several firms recently reiterating or initiating bullish views.
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.68 EPS versus $0.55 expected and revenue growth of 13.5% year over year, while institutional investors continue to hold a large majority of shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BILL.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the company's previous close.

BILL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BILL from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded BILL from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,127.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. BILL's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BILL will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ER Collective Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,588,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in BILL by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,573,261 shares of the company's stock worth $140,346,000 after buying an additional 1,567,186 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710,570 shares of the company's stock worth $256,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,132 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BILL by 190.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,166,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,785 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $54,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company's stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for BILL (NYSE:BILL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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