Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HST. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. 2,351,505 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Host Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Host Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here