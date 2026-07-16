Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the life sciences company's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IART. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Argus upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $18.33.

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Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of IART traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 125,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,287. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.520 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,753,934 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 50.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,012,698 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $37,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,522,839 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,726 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 267,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,615 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company's stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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