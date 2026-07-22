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Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
OFG Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Truist Financial raised its price target on OFG Bancorp to $58 from $55 and kept a buy rating, implying about 11% upside from the current share price.
  • OFG Bancorp also posted a strong Q2 earnings beat, with EPS of $1.39 versus $1.17 expected and revenue of $190.3 million topping estimates.
  • Management pointed to continued momentum ahead, including expected second-half 2026 net interest margin of 5.25% to 5.35% supported by relocating government deposits.
  • Interested in OFG Bancorp? Here are five stocks we like better.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the bank's stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OFG. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler set a $56.00 price target on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFG

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of OFG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 94,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.22. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $190.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 102,933 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the bank's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,955 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,719 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting OFG Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting OFG Bancorp this week:

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high‐net‐worth individuals and institutional clients.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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