Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Capital One Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $45.00 target price on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.43.

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Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.63%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman bought 193,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,847,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,787,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,677,920.30. This trade represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,786 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 23.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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