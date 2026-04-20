Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Price

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the business services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $94.17.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.6% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 73,404 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,983,838 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $198,285,000 after buying an additional 716,780 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $997,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 413.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 389,301 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,911,000 after buying an additional 313,472 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 119,587 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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