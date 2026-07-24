Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Price

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the business services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FISV. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.57.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $144.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,907,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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