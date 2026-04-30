Truist Financial Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $415.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the information services provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $372.14.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0%

GOOGL stock opened at $349.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $147.84 and a 52 week high of $355.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,037,192 shares of company stock worth $94,182,217. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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