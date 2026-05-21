Truist Financial Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $307.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $287.00 to $307.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the company's current price.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.69.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $221.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $194.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA reported record fiscal Q1 revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% year over year, with EPS of $1.87 beating estimates and data center revenue surging to $75.2 billion. Article Title

NVIDIA reported record fiscal Q1 revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% year over year, with EPS of $1.87 beating estimates and data center revenue surging to $75.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company boosted shareholder returns by authorizing an additional $80 billion share buyback and raising its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, reinforcing confidence in cash generation. Article Title

The company boosted shareholder returns by authorizing an additional $80 billion share buyback and raising its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, reinforcing confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $330 and JPMorgan lifted its target to $280, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in NVIDIA’s AI-led growth story. Article Title

Wedbush raised its price target to $330 and JPMorgan lifted its target to $280, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in NVIDIA’s AI-led growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap, including Vera Rubin, Vera CPUs, and broader agentic AI positioning, which supports the case for another leg of growth. Article Title

Several reports highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap, including Vera Rubin, Vera CPUs, and broader agentic AI positioning, which supports the case for another leg of growth. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, some coverage noted that the stock’s reaction was muted because investors remain focused on competition, China exposure, and whether AI spending can keep accelerating at the current pace. Article Title

Despite the strong quarter, some coverage noted that the stock’s reaction was muted because investors remain focused on competition, China exposure, and whether AI spending can keep accelerating at the current pace. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s Q2 guidance of about $91 billion in revenue topped consensus, but management excluded China data center revenue, leaving some uncertainty around how much of the growth story can be realized there. Article Title

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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