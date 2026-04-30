Truist Financial Increases Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $45.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.11.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.34. 5,960,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 442,935 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $14,333,376.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,778,323.64. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 345,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $11,633,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,559.92. This represents a 85.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 920,901 shares of company stock worth $30,056,789. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat Street estimates — Teva reported Q1 revenue of ~$4.0B and $0.53 EPS, topping consensus as branded products (Austedo, Ajovy, Uzedy) drove growth despite generics headwinds. This beat was the primary catalyst for the recent rally. TEVA Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

Q1 results beat Street estimates — Teva reported Q1 revenue of ~$4.0B and $0.53 EPS, topping consensus as branded products (Austedo, Ajovy, Uzedy) drove growth despite generics headwinds. This beat was the primary catalyst for the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Emalex Biosciences (up to ~$900M) bolsters neuroscience pipeline with an NDA‑ready Tourette drug (ecopipam) — strategic, late‑stage deal seen as accelerating Teva’s pivot to growth and helping sentiment. Teva to Acquire Emalex Biosciences

Acquisition of Emalex Biosciences (up to ~$900M) bolsters neuroscience pipeline with an NDA‑ready Tourette drug (ecopipam) — strategic, late‑stage deal seen as accelerating Teva’s pivot to growth and helping sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional/credit market backing — reports of a significant financing/position by Blackstone and Teva meeting sustainability‑linked bond targets (surpassing commitments across ~$7.5B of SLBs) support both funding and ESG credibility. Blackstone's $400 Million Bet on Teva Teva 2025 Healthy Future Report

Large institutional/credit market backing — reports of a significant financing/position by Blackstone and Teva meeting sustainability‑linked bond targets (surpassing commitments across ~$7.5B of SLBs) support both funding and ESG credibility. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance was updated to EPS $2.57–2.77 and revenue ~$16.4–16.8B (roughly in line with consensus) — provides some visibility but not a large upside surprise. Teva Q1 Results Press Release

FY‑2026 guidance was updated to EPS $2.57–2.77 and revenue ~$16.4–16.8B (roughly in line with consensus) — provides some visibility but not a large upside surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity and strong short‑term momentum amplified moves — elevated call buying and analyst attention magnified the price swing but can also increase volatility. (Reported market flow; internal trading data)

Unusually large options activity and strong short‑term momentum amplified moves — elevated call buying and analyst attention magnified the price swing but can also increase volatility. (Reported market flow; internal trading data) Negative Sentiment: Generics weakness and lower lenalidomide (generic Revlimid) volumes are pressuring legacy revenue streams — company acknowledged lower generics sales, which limits underlying margin expansion and could cap valuation multiple. Teva beats first-quarter profit estimates

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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