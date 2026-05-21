Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the textile maker's stock. Truist Financial's target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.96% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of V.F. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $18.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.50.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on VFC

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 7,594,693 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,046,180. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 647,496 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 60,619 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 43.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,938,084 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $71,257,000 after buying an additional 1,495,148 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company's stock.

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V.F. Company Profile

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

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