Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Price

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $294.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZBRA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 target price on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.38.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $234.43 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.05 and a 52 week high of $352.66. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $225.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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