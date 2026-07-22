Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Price

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.88.

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Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of GPC stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.61. 571,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,007. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The company's 50 day moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 282.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The business's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,292 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Genuine Parts

Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:

Positive Sentiment: GPC reported Q2 EPS of $2.15, topping estimates, while revenue of $6.54 billion also beat Wall Street forecasts. Genuine Parts earnings call

GPC reported Q2 EPS of $2.15, topping estimates, while revenue of $6.54 billion also beat Wall Street forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Management said sales growth was broad-based, with industrial strength helping drive the quarter and supporting the earnings beat. Zacks earnings beat on industrial strength

Management said sales growth was broad-based, with industrial strength helping drive the quarter and supporting the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.50 to $8.00, signaling confidence in full-year performance. Genuine Parts Q2 results press release

The company reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.50 to $8.00, signaling confidence in full-year performance. Neutral Sentiment: GPC also outlined revenue guidance of $25.0 billion to $25.6 billion for 2026, broadly in line with expectations. Seeking Alpha guidance update

GPC also outlined revenue guidance of $25.0 billion to $25.6 billion for 2026, broadly in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching the company’s plan to target a separation in Q1 2027, which could unlock value but adds strategic uncertainty. Seeking Alpha separation plan

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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