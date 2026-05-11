Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $174.53.

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Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.87. The company had a trading volume of 257,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,256. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,458 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,831,000 after purchasing an additional 201,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,453,000 after purchasing an additional 329,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,796,000 after purchasing an additional 447,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,929,000 after purchasing an additional 267,121 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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