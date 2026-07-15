Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Price

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $229.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $242.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.14.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:PKG opened at $225.99 on Wednesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $189.03 and a twelve month high of $249.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $225.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Packaging Corporation of America's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Corporation of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 132.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 6.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Baring Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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