Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Price

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PagerDuty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

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PagerDuty Stock Up 2.5%

PD opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.52 million. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 38.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. PagerDuty has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 73.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 569,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 242,100 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in PagerDuty by 5,699.0% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,031 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PagerDuty by 35.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 246,482 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 519.6% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 223,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in PagerDuty by 47.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 47,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

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