Truist Financial Lowers Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $225.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock's previous close.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $286.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $163.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $203.38.

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Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.01. 581,867 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,820. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,085.81 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $244.89.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock worth $561,475,000 after buying an additional 2,008,458 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,942,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $86,081,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,003,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $109,766,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Molina Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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