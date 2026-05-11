Truist Financial Reaffirms "Hold" Rating for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $176.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $183.00. Truist Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oshkosh from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $166.63.

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Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.66. The stock had a trading volume of 309,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company's 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.33. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,295,463.39. This trade represents a 22.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 33.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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