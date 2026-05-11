Truist Financial Reiterates "Hold" Rating for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $143.00 target price on the medical technology company's stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.87% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $144.00.

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Teleflex Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.16. The stock had a trading volume of 235,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business's fifty day moving average price is $119.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $100.18 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Teleflex will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 215,998 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 112,071 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,798 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 17.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,596 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,193 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company's stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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