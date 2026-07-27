Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Up 7.8% - Still a Buy?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report) shares rose 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.2310. Approximately 1,020,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,319,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 4.10. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 29,103.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.09% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company's stock.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group NASDAQ: DJT is a U.S.-based digital media and technology company focused on social networking and content distribution. The firm’s flagship offering, Truth Social, is designed as an alternative social media platform with features for user-generated posts, direct messaging and community engagement. In addition to its core social network, TMTG has signaled plans for a subscription-based streaming service and other digital content ventures under the TMTG+ brand, aiming to expand its multimedia footprint.

Founded in October 2021 by former President Donald J.

Further Reading

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