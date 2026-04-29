Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 306457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trupanion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRUP

Trupanion Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.89 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $140,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,903.24. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $75,067.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,072 shares of company stock worth $566,697. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,475,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,121,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,267,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,358,000 after purchasing an additional 55,111 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 185.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 402,421 shares in the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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