Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and traded as high as $24.40. Trupanion shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 314,858 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Atlantic Securities set a $42.00 target price on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trupanion

Trupanion Stock Down 3.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $384.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.77 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.74%.Trupanion's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 3,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $78,149.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 33,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,179.85. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 6,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $146,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,364. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,807 shares of company stock valued at $395,482. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 30.9% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 522,999 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 123,308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1,831.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 60,650 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Trupanion by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,288 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Trupanion by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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