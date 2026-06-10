Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Up 6.4% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 112,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 427,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Trupanion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRUP

Trupanion Trading Up 4.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company's 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $384.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $379.77 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 6,177 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $137,005.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $46,156.58. This trade represents a 74.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 6,674 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $146,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,364. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,806 shares of company stock valued at $395,508. Insiders own 5.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Trupanion by 827.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,584 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Trupanion by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 237,125 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 153,530 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Trupanion by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 293,706 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Trupanion by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 465,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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