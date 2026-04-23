Trupanion (TRUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $379.7620 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.89 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Trupanion's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.66. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, CRO Emily Dreyer sold 7,792 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $219,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 35,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,900.05. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,837 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $75,067.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,502 shares of company stock worth $580,315. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1,677.3% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,878 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $272,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 490.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Trupanion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Trupanion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.80.

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Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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